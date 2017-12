The Athlete’s Foot Cup, Laffey Shield and The Pride Academy 17/U indoor Championships Grand Finals featured many Central Highlands League Players and Coaches.

Dela Oscar’s have dominated the TAF Cup winning 15/17 titles since 2000.

Dela Oscar’s defeated a gallant Wendouree in Over Time 69-63.

The Laffey Shield Dela Tbirds won in a close encounter with Eureka Kings 44-41.

To top off the night for Dela NC, Dela Vixens took out the Pride Academy 17/U Title over Brown Hill Stars 53-42.