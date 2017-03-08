NINE NEWS WESTERN VICTORIA LAUNCHED

AS of Monday Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) in conjunction with its affiliate partner, the Nine Network, began broadcasting a dedicated Nine News Western Victoria bulletin to Ballarat and the west of the state. Whether it’s covering residents’ opposition to the new Miners Rest saleyard location, holding the Ballarat City Council to account over the Eureka Stadium project, covering preparations for the first White Night event or reporting on artist David Bromley’s plans to restore the historic Peter Lalor Hotel, the Nine News Western Victoria team will shine a spotlight on Ballarat and surrounding areas.

The one-hour bulletins will be broadcast at 6.00pm each week night, compiling local stories, dedicated local sport and weather reports, together with the very best in national and international coverage that viewers have come to expect from Nine News. Presented by Jo Hall, the Western Victoria bulletin will be the fifth in a series of Nine News regional bulletins to be rolled out in the coming months as part of one of the biggest expansions of news operations in Australia Local news-gathering staff, living and working in the local community, with production and editorial staff based in Melbourne as part of Nine’s new regional news division will bring Western Victoria residents the news that matters most to them and their communities. The new bulletin will broadcast to a large swathe of the state, extending south as far as Warrnambool and Portland, north as far as Horsham and Warracknabeal, and west to the South Australian border. Grant Blackley, Chief Executive Officer of SCA, said: “We are pleased to be able to broadcast a Western Victoria based news service for our viewers. We are committed to investing in jobs and our local communities, bringing the best local stories to air and providing our Ballarat and Western Victoria clients and businesses with new opportunities to reach their customers.”

Mike Dalton, Director of Regional News for the Nine Network, said: “This is a big win for Ballarat residents. The Nine News brand has a proud history that stretches back 60 years. For the first time, we’ll have a dedicated team of reporters living and working on the ground in Ballarat and surrounding areas, offering Western Victoria viewers the very best in news gathering and reporting.”