No Bull-Winton Sprint Series Juniors Josh Gay and Dylan Simonis do well

THE final round of the Winton Motor Raceway (WMR) Pedder’s No Bull Winton Sprint Series Round 5 was run on the weekend with 2 Ballarat Juniors Josh Gay 17 and Dylan Simonis 17 competing for podium honours.

With Josh driving his APRA Pulsar Josh finished the final round in third place in the series, after winning the series last year. Josh missed round 2 which put him back to 6th in the series. Over the final 3 rounds Josh drove well and had two seconds and a third to finish on the podium, improving his lap times over the year to best of 1.43.80.

Dylan had a standout year this year winning 4 of the 5 rounds in his Holden Commodore Cup race car. Dylan improved his times with a best of 1.38.99 at the final round.

Both boys are members of the Ballarat Light car Club and also raced in the BLCC Autocross series for 2017 in the juniors. While both boys are fast on the circuit the dirt autocross track requires a different driving style which both boys took to with ease. Over the 4 round series Josh had 3 class wins and a 2nd winning the class for the year using a fwd pulsar and a rwd Gemini rally car.

Dylan had two 3rd places and a 4th to finished the series in 3rd place.

The boys are both stepping up next year with Josh racing in the controlled class Australian Pulsar Racing Association Victorian state series, which includes races at Phillip Island, Sandown, Winton and the newly constructed Tailem Bend circuit. Dylan is racing in the Winton & Wakefield Park SuperTT series in the Cup car.

Both Josh & Dylan are thankful for the support from their families and sponsors that helped make their successful year in motorsport.