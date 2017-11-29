“It has been a difficult assignment…….What sustained me most of all were a thousand spirited and inspiring conversations. Some of he best informed, experienced, worldly and intelligent people I have ever met come from Australia’s Special Operations Command.…… I was made to think more than once, “special” is right.” As the respected journalist, Chris Masters, has written this harrowing book about those Special Forces in Afghanistan, this tribute made this reviewer “think more than once” about how special he is also.

No many, unarmed reporters would be willing to do what he did, to learn about these highly trained soldiers.

Embedded with them, facing danger, grabbing shots when he could, sending back articles to alert the Australian public as to what was happening in this faraway, hostile country. The investigation lasted for ten years, but it is only now that Chris Masters has decided to share his knowledge of our commitment, through these intrepid men, to help the Afghan nation.

Much of the special forces work is secret, so not everything can be revealed, even by this fearless writer. He does make it perfectly clear that he admires these skilled fighters, and he wants their courage and outstanding bravery to be recognised.

There are sixteen pages of coloured photographs, which add to our understanding of the parlous situations most often faced by Masters, and by these special soldiers, who could never know who was friend and who was foe, in Australia’s longest war.

There was, you see, No Front Line!

NO FRONT LINE by CHRIS MASTERS PUBLISHED by ALLEN & UNWIN for a recommended $32.99