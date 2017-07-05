“No More Silence” Against Sexual Assault

“NO MORE SILENCE” is a play exploring what it means to be a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. At its heart are stories from 13 survivors who generously offered their experiences to form this show in the hopes that it would break the silence around child sexual abuse. All of the words are those of these survivors. It is heart wrenching, confronting and powerful. It covers victims of familial institutional and other types of child sexual abuse. It explores themes of suicide, relationship breakdowns, fear and also healing, optimism and the future.

On the 13th of January 2013 the Australian Federal Government established the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse to investigate and report on the responses by institutions to instances and allegations of Child Sex Abuse. This was in part due to revelations of inadequate responses by organisations that moved perpetrators around, rather than holding them accountable for their crimes. The public has heard of atrocious crimes and abuses, of hundreds of perpetrators, of thousands of victims, and sadly, of too many suicides and premature deaths. Although some survivor’s words have been heard “No More Silence” goes beyond their testimony – it uses their own words to show what it means to be a survivor, what it is to live covered by a cloud of depression and PTSD. It tells their stories of pain, loss, healing and hope. “NO MORE SILENCE” will be performed at: Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on the 7th & 8th of July Geelong Potato Shed on the 28th of July All proceeds from this piece go towards supporting the Centre Against Sexual Assault. This is a brand new work developed by directors Fae O’Toole and Hannah Davies, who were so affected by the stories from the Royal Commission that they wanted to do something. They worked with survivors over a 12 month period, during which a smaller version of the play that was performed as part of a university student work festival. It was so well received that a longer version was developed, and the intention is to reach as many people as possible. For too long survivors and child sexual abuse has been a taboo topic. Fae and Hannah are determined that there must be No More Silence!