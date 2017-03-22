One Humanity Shower Bus Open Day

AN open day was held on Monday for the Ballarat community to see the One Humanity Shower Bus, which is due to be rolled out soon.

The Bus will help provide Hygiene services for Ballarat’s Homeless and the open day was an opportunity for the community to ask questions, hear stories and get involved. The Shower Bus was a community endeavour from the donation of the bus by Little’s Bus Service and volunteer work to make it operational. FedUni TAFE teacher David Long and his apprentices contributed to the shower bus project by fabricating a hot water storage system Local manufacturers including SEM Fire and Rescue also contributed. Toiletry products such as soaps and toothbrushes were donated by local businesses and community members including Oscar Broad, 14, from Creswick who runs a facebook page called ‘It’s Up to You’, meaning it’s up to everyone to help (raise goods for the homeless).

Oscar has been doing this for about three years and mum Simone said he mainly helped the Soup Bus but since learning of the Shower Bus he wanted to do something for that, as well.

“Since Christmas he has been collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, face washers, socks – anything to make up packs,” she said.

“People message him on facebook or we have dropoff points – Creswick Post Office or the Ballarat West Post Office.” Oscar’s charity work began when he was about seven when he saw the Soup Bus and wanted to know what it was all about. “He wanted to help make the soup, is how it started,” Simone said. “So we started a campaign for him collecting cans and now it’s gone on to other things.

“When he was little, at events, if a child didn’t have something he would give them his lolly or his ice-cream and he would go without.”

Despite his charity work the Ballarat High School student says he still finds time to play sport but in his spare time he likes to help the community. “I have a brother and sister and they help to deliver and ask their friends for support,” he said. Oscar said he likes to help people because it makes him feel happy. “I have done things like making Santa sacks for the Soup Bus for Christmas, I did about 50 in Primary School and about 80 in Year 7, and then it’s been collecting cans (of food) and recently things for the Shower Bus.” Oscar’s message to people, “Give more than you take is a pretty good lesson. You get a lot more happiness from giving than taking.” If anybody would like to donate to Oscar’s cause you can visit his facebook page ‘It’s Up to You’.