The sub-title “a singular memoir” alerts the reader to the fact that Caroline Baum is an only child, and that she will be recalling exactly what it is like growing up as that only child to those particular parents. We learn a good deal about her parents, and the strict discipline they placed upon Caroline, not wanting her to be the spoiled brat most people associate with a single child and his/her indulgent parents. “There’s something uncomfortable about a triangle”, not two points of view, but three in this memoir “his, hers, mine.”

The family was comfortable, even affluent, with her father controlling finances, and dressing immaculately in expensive suits, shirts, cashmere sweaters and hand-made shoes. After his death, sorting through his wardrobe, even Caroline was startled by its extent. Her French mother is a beautiful, glamorous figure, loving and stern by turns, supremely confident and desperately nervous, independent and dependent as the mood takes her. Caroline’s childhood and girlhood are overshadowed by her desire to please both her parents, often at the expense of her own desires. She is brutally honest in telling of her mistakes, of her triumphs (they have been many) and of her own arrogance on many occasions one actually leading to her missing a place at Oxford, when she was more than qualified to take it up. Reading her memoir is to put flesh upon the bones revealed over her years in the media, after she moved to Australia. Known as a fine journalist, a television presenter and a judge of literary competitions, Caroline Baum was also the founder and editor of the Good Reading Magazine where I was a contributor for some little while, so I must admit my bias in writing this positive review of her latest work. ONLY would have a place in her memory box, she writes,where it would be a splendid example to us all, to record our own memories while there is still time. ONLY is definitely a singular reading experience.

ONLY by CAROLINE BAUM PUBLISHED by ALLEN & UNWIN for a recommended $32.99