IN a colourful ceremony of pageantry and dignity, three well-known local people were invested into the Order of St. John of Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller Australasia before a full congregation in the magnificent Chapel at Loreto College last weekend.

Those newly-invested members of the Ballarat Founding Group were Dame Donna Campbell DSJ, Chevalier Tony Reyntjes, KSJ, and Chevalier Dr. Michael Stubbs, KSJ.

The ceremony was witnessed by members of the Order from Australia and New Zealand, who welcomed them into the oldest practising international Order of Chivalry dating back to a Hospice founded in Jerusalem in 1048.

Membership of the Order is strictly “by invitation only”, members being recommended for the accolade of knighthood by their peers in recognition of outstanding community service.

During a Celebratory Luncheon at St. Patricks Pavilion, Donna, Tony and Michael were introduced to more than 100 guests.

They will now bring their life experience to a progressive Order whose collective responsibility is to carry on the centuries- old history and traditions of the Order, and whose motto is ‘Pro Fide Pro Utilitate Hominum – For Faith, for Service to Humanity’.

Leader of the Ballarat Founding Group, Dame Val Sarah expressed her delight that so many visitors had journeyed to our City on a day when Ballarat was looking its best for the Open House weekend, in glorious weather .

“It was a perfect day in Ballarat, and one which we will remember for a long time to come. We were particularly pleased that Mayor Samantha McIntosh could be with us on such a special occasion.

Our small Group is growing, and we look forward to working with established organisations to support those in need in our community. We are already planning ahead for events in 2018, including the opening night of BLOC’s musical Spamalot in April. It promises to be an exciting year!”