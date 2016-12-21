Our Lady Help free lunch on Christmas day

OUR Lady Help of Christians is holding a free lunch on Christmas day in the parish hall on Gillies Street.

Now in its 25th year the free community Christmas lunch has had a welcoming table for those who may otherwise be at home on their own on Christmas day.

Sandra Dillon said it was a simple process of people calling and making a booking and transport can be arranged, but numbers are limited this year so she advises that people should book early. “It’s all for free and we have volunteers who come and help with setting up the dining area and then preparing the food on Christmas Eve and then another group of volunteers come on Christmas day,” she said. “It’s a two-course meal –a traditional Christmas meal, there is singing of carols beforehand and a jukebox.” Malcolm and Katrina Burns are part of the team that collects and drops people off, if they need transport. Malcolm drives the mini bus while Katrina helps with wheelchairs and those who may have a mobility issue.

The couple has been involved with the Christmas lunch for 10 years and are also members of Wendouree West Exodus, where they also volunteer their time. The Christmas Day Lunch (no cost) will be held between 12.00 noon2.00pm (meal at 12.30pm) in OLHC Parish Hall, 482 Gillies St. Wendouree. Book Early as Numbers are Limited

Phone: 0419 975 914.