OVERTAKING LANES ON TRACK FOR THE MIDLAND HIGHWAY

THE drive between Geelong and Ballarat is being made safer, with work underway on new overtaking lanes on the Midland Highway between Meredith and Bannockburn.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Luke Donnellan visited the site last week to see how work is powering ahead on the construction of two Ballarat-bound and two Geelong-bound overtaking lanes.

The 1.5-kilometrelanes will give drivers a safe opportunity to overtake improving traffic flow, easing driver frustration and providing a more reliable journey.

Currently, there are no opportunities for drivers to overtake on this section of the Midland Highway which carries 6500 vehicles daily.

Since work began late last year, two overtaking lanes are nearing completion between Scanlon and Sharp roads, while construction is well underway on the two lanes near Bannockburn and Meredith.

As an added safety measure, flexible safety barriers will also be installed along sections of each overtaking lane – down the sides and along the centre.

This $12 million project is expected to be completed by mid-2018.

“We all know how frustrating it can be to be stuck behind a slowmoving car or as heavy vehicle – these new lanes will give drivers a chance to overtake without taking unnecessary risks,” Mr Donnellan said.

“We’re investing more than any government in Victoria’s history to keep people safe on country roads – doubling the road maintenance budget and rolling out lifesaving overtaking lanes, rumble strips and wire rope barriers across the state.” Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard added, “When complete, these overtaking lanes will help drivers on the Midland Highway to get home safer and sooner.” “I want to thank the community for their patience while these important works are underway.”