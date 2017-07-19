PAIN NEVER LEAVES

THE BIG CHALLENGE MET 47,000 STARS

EMOTIONS were running high during a celebration of the completion of the One Million Stars to End Violence Project. Hosted by U3A (University of the Third Age), the venue was the auditorium at M.A.D.E. (Museum of Australian Democracy at Eureka) and last Sunday a number of special guests, including anti-family violence campaigner Rosie Batty, shared their stories and hopes for the future. Ballarat had set an ambitious task of making 50,000 hand-woven stars and on Sunday 47,000 stars, boxed and ready for shipment to Brisbane, were at M.AD.E; 2,000 stars are on permanent display at the Ballarat Police Station. Ballarat stars will be added thousands of other stars from across the country and other nations in a display at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, next year.

One Million Stars to End Violence is a peaceful global weaving project that was started in 2012 by Maryann Talia Pau after the rape and murder of Jill Meagher. Locally, Buninyong resident Lidia Aitken led the star weaving through regular sessions at MADE. In his opening remarks U3A President Jack Engwerda said the stars came from all facets in the community – schools, prison, hospital, community groups and individuals. “Here we are to celebrate Ballarat’s contribution to this wonderful, gentle project,” he said. Federal Member for Ballarat Catherine King MP said the One Million Stars Project was a community project working towards raising awareness and ending domestic violence. “There could not be a more beneficial project in our community than to make sure that people understand the complexities of domestic violence and work towards ending them,” she said. City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said it was imperative that the community stayed strong together.

“This is a project that I know will go a lot further and will continue to have a great affect,” she said. “Sadly violence continues to have an impact on individuals and communities around our country and it’s up to every one of us to make a difference.” It is unfathomable what Rosie Batty has gone through since her son Luke was killed by his father in 2014.

Since that time Ms Batty has worked tirelessly in brining awareness around family violence and started the Never Alone Luke Batty Foundation in honour of her son.

Ms Batty brought tears and laughter with her to the microphone, switching between the two as the stories flowed.

Choked with emotion Ms batty began by saying, “It’s really overwhelming to see how much passion there is. It’s so important weaving stars for those that are affected, not just Ballarat, not just Australia but around the world – some women have no rights, some women have no choice – this is a way we can show that there is so much more goodness in the world than bad. “A lot of people say to me how can I be involved? How can I help to make a change? And it does start with a conversation, by talking. In previous generations and until very recently violence was something that was supposed to happen behind closed doors and it was nobody’s business, the head of the household was entitled to do whatever he felt like. “We now can see that is not acceptable, it’s wrong, it’s not something for behind closed doors – it’s our business because we are part of a community, a caring community, we are all joined together.” Ms Batty added we are all part of this change and it is up to us to make this change but conceded it would take a generation before we see change. “Currently one woman a week is being murdered across Australia,” Ms Batty said to a hushed audience. “It doesn’t matter if they are white, privileged, mainstream, middle-class, or Aboriginal women, who are 34 times more likely to be hospitalized or 10 times more likely to be murdered, or whether you are from a diverse cultural community – but when we all come collectively together to demonstrate that we care, that we are standing beside people, that we are part of a community that will not ignore this problem, then it becomes incredibly powerful.” Police Family Violence Unit Sergeant Brendan Cosgriff said attitudes to what family violence is have changed. “Initially in March 2015 we were aiming to have 10,000 stars made in Ballarat and we all sat around and thought it’s amazing but how are we going to get to 10,000?” he said. “We went from a small group of people looking for ways to make this happen to a large group of people that got larger and larger and it showed, in a lot of ways, that people were starting to talk, people were starting to show their support. “With the 2,000 stars staying at the police station it shows that police and community are working together.”