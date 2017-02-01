Patriots Day

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon The film, which recreates the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the subsequent manhunt. Released not much more than three years after the bombing, which killed three and maimed many more, Patriot’s Day could easily seem like typical Hollywood exploitation of a tragedy or, on the other hand, simple-minded bang the drum patriotism. That it is neither is due in part to the detail contained in director Peter Berg’s portrait of American life. Every character here is an individual, a family member, someone doing their job.

The film, from a screenplay by Berg, Matt Cook and Joshua Zetumer, weaves together a spectrum of characters across the city, from police officers to victims and the bombers. Beginning in the hours before the pressure-cooker bombs explode, Berg visits the homes and workplaces of the characters he will stitch together throughout the film, including newlyweds planning to watch the race (Rachel Brosnahan and Christopher O’Shea), a Massachusetts Institute of Technology officer (Jake Picking) flirting with a student (Lana Condor), and others.

The final stop is the home of the bombers, the Tsarnaev brothers, which, aside from a jihadist video playing, is not so different from the others. The characters are all based on real people, except one: Boston police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg, who also appeared in Berg’s last two films. He is a composite character, invented to connect the movie’s many threads, a movie-star MacGuffin who happens to be present for every plot twist. His presence is not at all jarring, though, in a superlative ensemble that includes Kevin Bacon (as the FBI team leader), John Goodman (as the Boston police commissioner), J K Simmons (as a Watertown sergeant) and, in one blistering scene, Khandi Alexander as a government interrogator. The Tsarnaevs are played by Themo Melikidze (as Tamerlan) and the especially good Alex Wolff (as Dzhokhar), who is presented here as a frivolous, silly teenager most concerned with finding an iPod jack to play his tunes during the carjacking of Chinese student Dun Meng (Jimmy O Yang).

Patriots Day has too little curiosity for the deeper motives of the bombers – its street-level perspective doesn’t go beyond Boston. The movie doesn’t seek answers it looks for solace, with a vision of a multicultural society that rises up to reject the fear of terrorism. Rated M 7 out of 10