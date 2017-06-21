PEACE RUN COMES TO BALLARAT AND CANADIAN PS

THE Sri Chinmoy OnenessHome Peace Run, an international torch relay for peace that is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2017, was welcomed to Ballarat by the Mayor during a visit to Sovereign Hill on Monday before visiting Canadian Lead Primary School on their way to Melbourne.

The Sri Chinmoy OnenessHome Peace Run is a global relay that seeks to promote international friendship and understanding. Since its inception in 1987 the Run has traversed over 100 nations and touched the lives of millions of people. There were representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia, Hungary, Bali Indonesia, and the United Kingdom participating in this Peace Run, with the team leaving Brisbane on 24th May for their relay down to Ballarat, and then onto Melbourne and Adelaide. Whilst in Ballarat, as part of a sponsorship partnership, the team stayed at Sovereign Hill, with Sovereign hill donating the accommodation, an evening meal, and a breakfast for the official reception. After the ceremony and breakfast the team gave a short presentation to the students of Canadian Lead, and invited the school community to pass the torch and in silence make a wish or a prayer for peace. By passing the torch from one person to the next, the relay offers people from many nations the opportunity to express their hopes and dreams for a better, brighter future. People from all walks of life hold the symbolic torch to wish for a peaceful world. Passing the torch from one person to the next unites us together in our common aspiration to offer something positive to our world – together we can make a difference! The Sri Chinmoy OnenessHome Peace Run is history’s longest torch relay, uniting thousands of communities and millions of people in over 100 countries. Founded in 1987 by spiritual teacher and sports enthusiast Sri Chinmoy, the Peace Run is a dynamic expression of humanity’s longing for a more peaceful world.

This world-wide relay for peace does not seek to raise money or highlight any political cause, but simply to spread goodwill among people of all nations by passing the Peace Torch from hand to hand and from heart to heart in a message of inspiration and hope.

National Patrons for the Peace Run in Australia include Sir William Deane, athletics legend Ron Clarke and burns doctor Fiona Wood. Over the years, the Peace Run has been supported by Prime Ministers Bob Hawke, Paul Keating, John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, and by numerous Premiers, Chief Ministers and sportspeople, including Robert De Castella, Mal Meninga, Alan Border, Cathy Freeman and Sally Pearson. Internationally, the Peace Torch in the past has been held by Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana, Mohammad Ali, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and several Popes; many UN dignitaries, Mikhail Gorbachev, Carl Lewis, and other athletes and celebrities too numerous to mention.