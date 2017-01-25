People Enjoy Summer Sunday Event on Calendar

LAST Sunday hundreds of people relaxed in the Botanic Gardens for the final Summer Sundays. People young and old sat on chairs and picnic rugs and enjoyed the free entertainment. Elvis Presently kicked off the afternoon with his own interpretation of Elvis Presley songs. Multi-award winning blues act John McNamara brought Memphis soul to Ballarat, while Melbourne-based folk singer Leah Senior, whose music falls into a dim wallpapered room of slightly out of tune parlour guitars and the ghosts of summer and 1960s Britain followed. Olympia, who has been compared to the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Laura Marling and Anna Calvi, finished off the entertainment. It was not all about the entertainment with an array of food and beverages also available for purchase including bagels, fruit smoothies, pizza and Mexican street food.

It is estimated that around 2,000 people attended Summer Sundays, which is supported by the City of Ballarat.