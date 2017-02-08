Pet-friendly Lake Walk and Run Announces 2017 Ambassador

BALLARAT’S own, Steve Moneghetti has been announced as the PETstock Family Lake Run and Walk ambassador of the 10th 2017 Reach4Research Ballarat Cycle Classic. It is hoped that non cyclists turn out to support Cancer Research and join in the annual event on Lake Wendouree, which is this year pet-friendly. This announcement comes with the event celebrating its 10th year in 2017, raising over $1.4 million for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.

Steve Moneghetti is an Australian icon of long distance and marathon running, representing Australia at multiple Commonwealth and Olympic Games. Professor George Kannourakis from the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute said, “We are thrilled to have Steve as an Ambassador and advocate. Steve is so well known and passionate about getting behind the event in support of Cancer Research.” The PETstock Family Lake Run and Walk is expected to be a popular event this year, with participants encouraged to include all the family bring their dog. The Village precinct will be the home for a family fun day with kid’s activities, live music and food, including great activities and free refreshments for the pooches. Event Ambassador Steve Moneghetti added,“I’m pleased to get behind the PETstock Family Lake Run and Walk and support the great work of the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. Cancer is something that unfortunately touches too many people and the research being done in Ballarat is making a world class contribution to finding a cure.”

“I’m really proud to be a patron to this great event and am looking forward to bringing my dogs along for the day. I encourage those that aren’t interested in hoping on a bike, to register now and join me for a lap of the beautiful Lake Wendouree.” The 2017 Reach4Research Ballarat Cycle Classic has something for the whole family to get involved in and support Cancer Research. On Saturday 18 February, there will be a Twilight movie screening of “Finding Dory” on Lake Wendouree. On Sunday 19 there will be the Road and mountain bike rides, a Family Lake Relay, and pet friendly Lake Walk and Run.

Join the fun of the day of the Ballarat Cycle Classic. To register visit www.reach4research. com.au. 100% of all entry fees go to the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Centre.

On Saturday 18 February, the event will kick off in the village precinct on Lake Wendouree, with a twilight outdoor cinema screening of “Finding Dory”. This will be an opportunity to bring a picnic or enjoy some of the fantastic food and drinks available. Movie will commence once it is dark enough at around 8:30pm. On Sunday, the 50km, 60km, 85km, and 100km Arthur J Gallagher Cycle Classic road rides will start and finish at the Village and take in the famous Mount Buninyong climb from the Australian National Road Cycling Course Championship. There will be once again the Gove Cycles Mountain Bike Challenge of 25km, 33km, 40km and 50km circuits or join the family for the NAB Lake Relay.

There will be plenty for non-cyclists to participate in to support Cancer Research with the activities happening in the Village precinct on Lake Wendouree. This year bring along the dog for pet friendly PETstock Family Lake Walk and Run. The Village precinct will be the home for a family fun day with kid’s activities, live music and food trucks.