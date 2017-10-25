PINARC ACQUIRES GOLDEN POINT

PINARC Disability Support has been the successful purchaser of the old Golden Point Primary School, through an expression of interest, following its placement into the hands of liquidators.

On Monday the official opening of the historic building took place.

Barry Packham, Chair Pinarc Disability Support said with the commencement of the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) the winds of change were very much blowing for our clients.

“About three years ago Pinarc was operating out of rented premises,” he said.

“Through the generosity of various people over the years we have accumulated quite a resource of funds.

“We decided to put those funds to best possible use for our clients. The importance of owing your own building can’t be overstated – it attracts interest, benefactors and grants and will provide special facilities for people coming here.” Marianne Hubbard, CEO Pinarc Disability Support added, “Pinarc Disability Support has seen strong growth in demand for group programs such as the Independent Living Skills Program and holiday programs which meant that we needed to find stable accommodation.

We had also, unfortunately, been forced to move the performance band, The Funky Turtles multiple times over the last few years because of changes to the availability of rental accommodation.

“We are delighted to have found such a beautiful property so steeped in the history of Ballarat. The glorious large central halls will provide the perfect space to showcase the performance skills of our music programs. We have some exciting plans for how we will use the building to make the most of the large light-filled rooms.

“We hope that the building will continue to be a focal point for the local community to use the space and join with us in creating opportunities for increased community participation and inclusion for people with a disability.” The futures of the Men’s Shed and that of the previous tenant U3A were assured and Ms Hubbard added that she hoped that the various groups would be able to work together and integrate their experience with the Pinarc clients..