PLAN TO UPGRADE THE MIDLAND HIGHWAY IN SEBASTOPOL

THE Andrews Labor Government is backing plans to upgrade Albert Street (Midland Highway), investing $146,000 to undertake a planning study to investigate upgrades in Sebastopol. The Midland Highway is a vital link between Geelong and Ballarat, and this business case will help to ensure it can cater for future growth in the area. The planning study forms part of a business case that will identify the community’s needs and present ideas on how to improve safety and traffic flow through Sebastopol and south to Buninyong and Geelong. The business case will consider ways to ease congestion and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists as well as how to improve access, particularly for heavy vehicles, at Hertford Street and Docwra Street. Planning for the development of the Midland Highway South Upgrade has been identified as one of 40 transport projects being delivered under the Victorian Government’s $20 million Planning for our Future package. The Midland Highway South Upgrade business case is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Luke Donnellan said “We’re investing in the Midland Highway South, to give the community smoother, safer and more reliable access to the centre of Ballarat.” “Ballarat is growing and we’re investing in upgrades that will allow the local infrastructure to grow with Ballarat.” Member for Buninyong, Geoff Howard, added, “Upgrading Albert Street will make Sebastopol safer for the local community, and give pedestrians and drivers better access to shops and services in the area.”

“We want to get the balance right to provide good traffic flow while ensuring the safety of all road users and pedestrians.”