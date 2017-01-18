Progressive Clunes named as host of international Booktown conference

THE town of Clunes in regional Victoria has been named as host of the 2018 Biannual Conference of the International Organisation of Booktowns. On the first weekend of May in 2018, not only will Clunes host its famous Clunes Booktown Festival, but it will also welcome approximately 40 delegates from International Organisation of Booktowns member countries. Delegates will travel from as far afield as Iceland, Croatia, and South Korea. The Chair of Creative Clunes, Tim Nolan, travelled to the 2016 Conference of the International Organisation of Booktowns, which was held in St Pierre-de-Clages, Switzerland in August. “It was fantastic to observe first-hand the extremely successful Booktown Festival that this small town in rural Switzerland has been running for 24 years. “We put in a bid to host the Conference in Clunes a couple of years ago, little expecting to get it, so it’s very special. “It’ll be the first time the Conference has been run in the Southern Hemisphere and we’ve had a very positive response from a number of countries already indicating that they will be coming,” Mr Nolan said. Mr Nolan was subsequently elected as the President of the International Organisation of Booktowns on 1 September 2016 and is busy preparing for the international conference. Meantime, organisers of the 2017 Clunes Booktown Festival are in full preparation mode, with this year’s event only months away on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th May.

Each year, approximately 18,000 people flock to Clunes during the first weekend of May to enjoy author talks, browse the thousands of new, collectable and bargain-priced books for sale and take in the country fair atmosphere of the Clunes Booktown Festival.