The sub-title of this handsome publication is “Six brilliant and extraordinary society hostesses between the wars”. So who were they?

Lady Astor, Lady Colefax, Lady Londonderry, Lady Cunard, Laura Corrigan and Mts Ronnie Greville all British, all wealthy and all at the top of their powers. London society flocked to their receptions, parties and soirées. After the First World War the British class system was never the same. If you watched any TV dramas of that period, you would have learned not exactly that Jack was as good as his master, but certainly hierarchy was weakened. This allowed women, such as these six remarkable examples, to take their place at the top of the pile. Zit would have been unthinkable before 1914 for Mrs Greville to have entertained, right royally, Edward V11. That it happened frequently is a good example of the breakdown in the levels previously acknowledged as set in stone.

Why on earth did they bother? Social historian, Sian Evans, thinks it was because of the lowly place women in general were given in those inter-war years, that they wanted to be recognised as people. Hostessing, in other words, was their career. They really worked at it.

Older readers will identify with much of this unravelling, while younger readers will be astonished sat the differences they find in feminine acceptance then and now. Indeed the Second World War completed what the first one had begun. There are some excellent photographs included in this book, which exemplify exactly what Evans is writing about. These six women even LOOK extraordinary. Laura Corrigan had always dreamed of “knowing all kings and queens in the world.” Her wish had been fulfilled, as probably it had come true for all of these surprising QUEEN BEES. QUEEN BEES by SIAN EVANS

PUBLISHED by TWO ROADS for a recommended $32.99