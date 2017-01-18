RAILWAY PRECINCT UNDER SCRUTINY

An alternative redevelopment plan for our Rail Station Precinct – an integrated transport hub. The Save Our Station Group (SOS Ballarat) has recently announced an alternative redevelopment for the station precinct. It is a $40m public/private proposal which not only retains car parking numbers in the precinct, but increases them by an additional 75 spaces.

SOS Ballarat proposes that the Ballarat Station Precinct should operate as a true transport hub, with the former Ballarat Goods Shed transformed into a fully integrated undercover bus interchange for local, regional and airport shuttle buses. Such a transformation would retain this important historic building for transport use, as was its original purpose, and at the same time preserve the integrity of the Goods Shed’s heritage both internally and externally. Other proposed developments are as follows: Enhanced use of the station’s north platform. All-abilities accessibility for rail, bus and car patrons, and safer linkages with the bus interchange and car parking areas, would be provided through a tunnel and four lifts and stairs. Improved public car parking on both sides of the station platforms to almost 500 formalised places. Enhanced spaces for cyclists and taxis. Developing the Ballarat Station precinct must be a major component of a transport plan for a growing Ballarat. “We recognise that a future, larger Ballarat will need options other than private cars to realistically be part of the transport mix – public transport must be part of the deal, but not as a second-class option,” said Ron Egeberg on behalf of SOS Ballarat. Building a well-integrated bus interchange as part of the station’s infrastructure would be a cost-effective measure that will be important for the efficiency of the station’s operations into the future. In the interim, additional car parking needs to be provided on site to alleviate spillage on to neighbouring streets and the consequent loss of amenity and access that causes for these areas. “Importantly, the plan put forward by SOS Ballarat will protect and celebrate our nationally significant heritage station precinct. It allows for alterations to Nolan Street to ensure access to long-term car parking is safe and does not interfere with traffic flows. It also proposes substantial improvements to urban and regional bus access to the precinct by converting the historic Goods Shed into a bus interchange and preparing for a future where more commuters will choose public transport and other alternatives in preference to bringing their cars into the CBD,” said Mr Egeberg.

The proposal will make the site, including the bus and existing non-compliant train platforms, all-abilities accessible.

SOS Ballarat believe its proposal provides a much more efficient and effective outcome for Ballarat for the proposed Victorian Government’s $25m spend than the plans announced by the state government. Contracts are not yet signed for the government’s scheme.

SOS Ballarat stresses that it is not anti-development and believes that the development of a hotel, if viable ,belongs at the Civic Hall site where the operator would have the ability to utilise the hall for functions, exhibitions and conventions. “The private component of the SOS proposal would see land along part of Nolan St sold for the building of terraced apartments. We estimate the sale and construction to be worth around $15m,” said Mr. Egeberg.

It is not too late for the funds to be redirected to where they always should have been – making our station a dynamic transport hub that showcases our built heritage and is capable of responding effectively to future population growth by transporting people quickly and efficiently. SOS Ballarat is holding a second meeting for an hour this Saturday morning (21 January) to explain what it proposes, to answer your questions, and to discuss what actions need to be taken to ensure a better outcome is achieved for the station precinct’s redevelopment. “We are not anti development. We actually want to see this City prosper”. This meeting will be held at the Provincial Hotel, 9.30 to 10.30am, Saturday 21 January 2017. Authorised by: John Barnes, Gerald Jenzen, Lorraine Huddle, Hedley Thomson, Anne BeggsSunter, Ron Egeberg