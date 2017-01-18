“This is …. just old cases. Things that interested me at the time.” “I thought you were retired.” “I am retired. “But you can’t let go?” He gave another shrug.

“I was thinking of Maria Turquand.”

We all thought Rebus was retired, but this latest Rankin best-seller certainly proves that he has not. The killer of the beautiful was never found, and it had rankled with Rebus down the years. The opportunity to solve such a long-standing mystery was irresistible. Being a Rebus novel the loyal readers will expect to meet characters developed in previous books, and Rankin does not disappoint. Big Get Cafferty is again larger than life, especially as he is seeing opposition to his place last the top of the list of Edinburgh’s underworld. This mainly comes from Daryl Christie who is viciously attacked as he parks his car beside his lavish home, so he becomes vulnerable. Into this mix Rebus brings his analytical brain, aided by Sioban Clarke, and Malcolm Fox, who has been sent back to headquarters in a rather murky deal, as he sworn to secrecy bout his real purpose. Of course it all works out in the end with Cafferty declaring “here I am again. And here I stay.” Leaving plenty\y of room for another Rebus surely? There are so many bit players in this particular yarn that it can, at times, be difficult to follow which will not deter devotees in the slightest. After all Rankin is the number one best seller in Britain, and his books are been translated into 36 languages, where they top the list world wide. Not bad for the lad who did not work on his Ph. D. in Scottish literature, preferring crime novels. How right he was.

RATHER BE THE DEVIL by IAN RANKIN

