Ready, set, play group

LAUGHTER and the patter of small feet filled M.A.D.E (Museum of Australian Democracy at Eureka) as Ballarat’s Biggest Playgroup took place last Friday. For two hours the youngsters and their families played amongst themselves and took part in a number of activities.

It’s always a fun day at Ballarat’s Biggest Playgroup, a free City of Ballarat event to celebrate National Playgroup Week.

All children, parents, grandparents and carers were welcomed, with hundreds of people enjoying this great annual event.

This year, the City of Ballarat partnered with Playgroup Victoria, M.A.D.E, Connecting School and Community Playgroups, and the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BADAC) to deliver Ballarat’s Biggest Playgroup. A selection of the fun activities at this year’s Ballarat’s Biggest Playgroup were: Music & Movement, Art Gallery, Story Time, Face Painting, Gymnastics, Baby Play, Playgroup Victoria Van, Early Years Services Information.