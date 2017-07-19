Ring Road Overpass

THE Ballarat West Employment Zone continues to evolve with a number of projects or underway.

Currently works are being carried out on the construction of the rail overpass, which is a component of the Ballarat (West) Link Road project. City of Ballarat Director Infrastructure and Environment Terry Demeo said this is a $38 million project funded by the State Government.

“This stage of construction, including the overpass, between the Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) and Remembrance Drive is being delivered by Council via a contract with Winslow Constructors,” Mr Demeo said. “The previous stage between Learmonth Road and BWEZ was delivered by VicRoads on behalf of Council. The project is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by mid2018.”