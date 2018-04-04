Road users waiting for relief coming in from Carngham Road

THE Wiltshire Lane and Carngham Road intersection has been identified as requiring improvement due to the transport growth in the west and level of congestion.

VicRoads is currently investigating treatment options that will address concerns at the Intersection.

Once concept plans are complete, they will be shared with the community for feedback.

Regional Director Western, Mal Kersting said, “We’re planning for the future of Ballarat.” “Once we’ve finalised concept designs for potential upgrades to the intersection, we’ll come back and share those with the community to hear your thoughts.”