Rotary Share $100,000 to the Community

WHILE organisers of the Ballarat Swap Meet are already looking towards the 2018 event, a few loose ends from this year’s are being tied up. Last week cheques were handed out to local Rotary Clubs, who supply invaluable volunteer hours through their members. The Swap Meet data indicates that 229 Rotary members were involved at various times during the conduct of the Swap Meet two day event and between them they contributed almost 3000 hours of volunteer labour.

This resulted in an event that attracted 2700 site holders and over 12500 visitors to the 2 day event. Victorian Company ITESA Market Research, DATA Analysis and Collection Company were commissioned to conduct a survey on the event and to evaluate statistical data collected from visitors to the site. The results are: Attendees are predominantly males 25% attend as a family group

13.4 % of attendees live within 25KM of Ballarat 5% live 25-50km from Ballarat

15.6% live50-100 km from Ballarat

44.4% live in other parts of Victoria.

8 people were surveyed who had come from overseas All states in Australia were represented in those attending

15% of those attending the Swap Meet also indicated that they would be visiting other Ballarat Tourist attractions such as Sovereign Hill and Historic sites

27% stayed in paid accommodation Average stay was 3 nights with 9% staying for more than 5 nights 91% of those surveyed stated they were satisfied or extremely satisfied with the event

As far as the Estimated Economic Impact is concerned ITESA modelling indicated the EEI generated the following figures for Ballarat and the State: Accommodation $1,243,584, Travel expenses $2,048,426 Goods purchased $4,779,661.

These along with site fees, catering at the event, entry fees and sponsorship resulted in an Estimated Economic Impact of $8,468,433 to Ballarat and the State economy. The Event utilizes primarily local suppliers for all equipment, logistics and catering and the direct monetary return to the community through Rotary and volunteer community groups is almost $100,000. The Ballarat Swap Meet Committee acknowledges the work of our volunteers in making the event a success because without their input the Rotary Clubs and community groups would not be in a position to share in the profit distribution.