Roundup of bowls report

WEEKEND BOWLS REPORT – 20thDecember, 2016

Ballarat Bowls Chairman’s Christmas message

Chairman Sandra Harrison and the executive of the Ballarat District Bowls Division board wish everyone, the blessings of peace, the beauty of hope, the spirit of love and the comforts of faith this Christmas season and may 2017 bring you and your family health and happiness and time to enjoy all your hearts desires.

Sandra Chapman Ballarat Division’s Men’s Singles Final Webbcona’s Brett Mahoney is the winner of this year’s Ballarat’s Division of the Men’s State Titles Singles Championship played at the Victoria Bowling Club on Sunday. He beat Sebastopol’s Stewart Hedger in the final by 13 shots. Brett Mahoney commenced the game well getting to a number of shots up in the early part of the game and as the game developed Sebastopol’s Stewart Hedger challenged him by with many excellent draw bowls only to be at the receiving end of Brett’s effective driving shots.

The game was watched by a strong crowd including Ross Jones who said we were all entertained during the afternoon by some excellent draw bowling from Sebastopol’s Stewart Hedger followed by several effective drives by Mahoney which played the deciding factor in the game.

This is the first time Brett has won the Singles Championship after being runner up in this event for a number of years.

Men’s Pair’s winners – Sebastopol

It was an all Sebastopol final for this year’s State Title Pair’s Championship with Steff Weresycuk & Paul Lovell playing off against Don Loutitt & Scott Roberts. Loutitt and Roberts won the Pair’s Championship with three shots up after the 18 end final and with Roberts not required to use his last bowl.

Roberts went out to lead by 4 shots as the game went past the half way mark and then Weresycuk &Lovell with some superb draw bowling clawed back to be 12 shots square after 15 ends. In the last end Lovell required 3 shots to win or 2 shots to force a play-off. Things looked interesting after the bowlers each put down their first two bowls with Lovell & Weresycuk holding 4 shots on the end however as the final bowls were played the jack was moved twice with the result changing to a one shot deficit for the pair. It was an intriguing game to watch with some excellent draw bowling and challenging drives together with the entertaining player’s strategies as the game ebbed and flowed during the course of the match.

Invermay’s Darby’s Paints Mixed Fours

Sunday’s Invermay Bowling Club’s Darby’s Paints Mixed Fours tournament went well with 12 teams battling it out on pretty perfect day for bowls. Teams competing included the City of Melbourne Lismore, Sebastopol,Webbcona, Ballan and, Midlands Golf together with the home side, Invermay. The City of Melbourne rink ended up winning the tournament by 2 points from a Mario Lenkic team of Ross Brown, Kevin Brown and Francis Grady.