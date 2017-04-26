Starring Warren Beatty and Lily Collins

A Midwestern actress named Marla (Lily Collins) arrives in 1950s Hollywood to join the stable of young hopefuls working for billionaire Howard Hughes at his movie studio, RKO. (She’s accompanied by her ever-watchful mother played by Beatty’s own wife, Annette Bening.

There's an immediate attraction between Marla and her handsome driver, Frank (Alden Ehrenreich), and though studio rules forbid off-duty intimacy, it seems here Rules Don't Apply. Eventually the pair's day-today duties bring them into contact with Hughes. To ease us into accepting one of the world's bestknown faces (Beatty's) as the recluse (Hughes), the tycoon is first seen only in shadows.

The course of Frank and Marla’s youthful relationship is lovingly told. But from the moment Beatty appears the movie belongs to him. He plays Howard Hughes as a ball of ingenious nervous energy and Beatty encourages us to laugh loudly at the guy’s quirks and gaffes. One of the film’s best scenes is when Hughes and Frank taking a long walk along a pier in the early hours of the morning as he struggles to explain himself to the chauffeur while eating hamburgers in the shadow of his mammoth flying boat, the Spruce Goose. Soon, however, Hughes eccentricities begin a slowly spiral to borderline madness.

Years pass, and the main characters move in and out of one another’s lives. They reassemble one final time when, in a Mexico hotel room, Hughes, addicted to painkillers and drifting in and out of lucidity, rouses himself enough to deliver a famous final telephone interview for a roomful of reporters in Los Angeles. He charms the reporters with tales of his flying exploits, pulling the details of his proudest accomplishments from thin air. Then it’s over and the sad Howard Hughes ending takes place.

Beatty directs this, his seventh movie in the past 30 years and is definitely still the star in this interesting film.

Rated M 7 out of 10