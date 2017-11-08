Samaritan’s Purse with Operation Christmas Child

WENDOUREE Uniting Church recently took part in Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

The congregation spent part of a recent service packing gift boxes for underprivileged children living overseas.

The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

Since 1993, the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories.

In 2016, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 12 million children.

Shoebox gifts are collected in the U.S., Australia, Finland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Spain, and the U.K.

More than 500,000 volunteers worldwide, with more than 150,000 of those in the United States, are involved in collecting, shipping, and distributing shoebox gifts.

Individuals, families, churches and groups fill empty shoeboxes with a “wow” item—like a doll or soccer ball—and other fun toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and notes of encouragement.