Satisfy your tastebuds at Ballarat Begonia Festival FESTIVAL-GOERS will be spoilt for choice with six food and beverage zones to feature as part of the 2017 Ballarat Begonia Festival. Whether you’re in need of a single-origin coffee, slowcooked pork roll, a glass of wine or a sweet treat, we’ve got you covered. The food and beverage line-up is the biggest in the Festival’s history. There will be seven food and beverage zones throughout the Gardens including the: 1. International Food Lawn featuring food vendors Greek Trojan, Crepe Magnifique, Aotearoa New Zealand Street Food, Perla Tacos, Just Chips, Masala Valley (local provider), Rolln BBQ, Round the Way (local provider), Tasty Gozleme. 2. Sweet Treats Lawn featuring food vendors Yogolishus, Timboon Fine Ice Cream, Little Box Brownie 3. Curator’s Lawn featuring food vendors Red Lane, Frencheese, The Gypsy’s Lunchbox (local provider), Bianco Latte.

4. Potter’s Lawn featuring food vendors Sweet Forbidden Journey, Zed & Co Freerange Farms (local provider), Golden Corn, The Churro Bar.

5. Gardener’s Lawn featuring food vendors Danish Bakehouse, Espresso Mobile Café (local provider), Luigi’s Gelato (local provider). 6. Tea and Coffee and The Super Sandpit featuring food vendors Bean Me Up (local provider) and Hello Tea. 7. The popular Mitchell Harris Wine Garden is back again this year and offers the perfect place to savour your favourite drop paired with some of the region’s fantastic local produce.

Each of the seven food and beverage zones will feature live entertainment so you can kick back and be entertained. The award winning Ballarat Begonia Festival will be held over the March Labour Day long weekend 11 to 13 March, 2017 from 10am to 5pm daily.

The Festival is presented free by the City of Ballarat and will celebrate its 65th year in 2017.

For further information visit www.ballaratbegoniafestival.com.au or follow on Facebook.