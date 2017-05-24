Save Our Station needs to come up with investor

SAVE Our Station SOS Ballarat is calling on the Victorian government to explain how their latest plans for the Ballarat Station redevelopment will be made to work. “They don’t have a coherent plan for the precinct’s future development. They ‘appear to solve’ one problem just by adding money, and create two more. Then they ‘appear to solve’ those, and create even more,” claims John Barnes, a spokesperson for SOS Ballarat. “This applies to buses, car parking and to all-abilities access.” “They failed to provide for a local bus interchange in their Station master plan.

They believe they fixed that with an interchange in Lydiard St Nth, which created mayhem and a loss of car parks. Next they fixed that with a relocation of most buses to Ararat St, with another loss of parking. Now they propose a third option, to relocate the local bus interchange within the Station precinct for a combined regional and urban bus interchange.” “Their next problem is the space they originally allowed in their master plan for the regional bus interchange is too small for local buses as well.

They planned for 9 region al buses, but now have to squeeze another 12 local buses into the same area. They simply won’t fit,” claims Mr Barnes. “But that is only the start of their problems. By insisting that all buses will enter and leave via Nolan St, and with 12 local buses coming in every half hour, and all car parking (private and public) coming and going in the same way, we will see traffic chaos. “If they think this mess can be resolved with the extra $5m they announced, they are capable of feeding the 5,000 with five loaves and two fishes. “Car parking provision has a similar trajectory,’ says Mr Barnes. ‘The latest miracle is the provision of a third level on the car park for an unspecified cost, adding 100 more unfunded public spaces. We are now blessed with 370 public parks, up from the 130 originally announced by Jaala Pulford’s office back before the master plan was released.” “This is still less than the 400+ currently available. It provides no capacity to meet demand as Ballarat’s population and commuter demand grows. Geelong, by way of comparison, is lobbying for an additional 4000 spaces.”

“By 2019 Ballarat Station will be the only one along the Melbourne line not to be all-abilities accessible. How can the Andrews government justify this? Or will we get yet another announcement that more money will be found to fix this problem too (and like the others be given no details on how it fits a coherent design that will work for ALL commuters)? “SOS Ballarat has written to local members Sharon Knight, Geoff Howard and Jaala Pulford asking them to call a meeting to explain to the Ballarat public why their proposal to spend more than $30m and deliver so little to commuters is such a good deal.’ “We have also written to Planning Minister, Richard Wynne, requesting revised plans from the Pellicano Group not be considered until a new master plan incorporating the additions announced by his government is published for public comment and adopted. Only then can the Pellicano plans be properly assessed.”