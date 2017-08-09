ONCE again the School Bands Extravaganza will take place at the Mt. Clear College on Thursday August 17th at 7.00Pm. The school bands are from the Mt. Clear College, Ballarat High School, Ballarat Clarendon College and the Phoenix P-12 Community College and the concert will include a variety of ensembles. Organiser, Ron Thomas, from the Lions Club of Sebastopol & District said that there are lot of good school aged musicians in Ballarat and the night is a good night for the school bands to showcase themselves in front of an audience, meet with others who have the same musical interests and it gives the Club the opportunity to raise some funds for the Wellness Centre at the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre (BRICC). The proceeds from the last three years concerts has meant that the Club has recently forwarded $1,370.00 to BRICC enabling them to purchase a laptop that will help in registering clients.

So the night is a “win-win” situation for the school bands and the Lions Club. The concert is expected to run for two hours, enabling families to attend and not making it a late night. The cost for the night is $5.00 for adults and a gold coin donation for those under 15 years. Phone Ron on 53 453344 for tickets and enquiries.