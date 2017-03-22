SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE GROUP INC

THE Ballarat Scottish Dance Group will hold its annual Minerva Social in the Minerva Space at the Mechanics Institute on April 1st 2017 at 2pm. This event celebrates 62 years of Scottish Country Dancing in Ballarat and will involve dancers from across the State who come to join in the dancing and convivial times with the Ballarat members. The music will be supplied by Matthew Robertson and David South’s band, and will include sixteen traditional Scottish dances, and a demonstration of a new dance written for the occasion and danced to original music. Members of the public are most welcome and are invited to attend to enjoy the spectacle and the music for a small donation of $5. The fee for dancers is $20. Any details of the Club’s activities, including the program for the Social, may be found on the website.

