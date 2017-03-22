Scouts Clean Up the Bannockburn Bush

THE Bannockburn Reserve is on the road between Bannockburn and Teesdale, between the Kangaroo warning signs! Recently an enthusiastic group of youngsters and parents from Lethbridge Cubs and Bannockburn Scouts pitched in to do their bit for this large section of their local bushland as part of Clean Up Australia Day. Organiser Stuart McCallum from the Friends of the Bannockburn Bush had nothing but praise for their efforts. “With these great kids pitching in we managed to collect over 12 cubic meters of rubbish which has allowed us to made substantial inroads into cleaning up this really special area of native bush.” Once a favourite spot for illegal dumping, recent fencing works have made a huge difference in reducing the amount of waste being left in the reserve. “Fresh litter, asbestos, soil dumps and car bodies had forced us to commit hundreds of volunteer hours into avoiding getting swamped by junk. Since the fencing went in we now are able to attack some of the older piles we just couldn’t get to because of the work involved. Gradually the bush is becoming junkfree,” Mr McCallum said. The Friends of Bannockburn Bush have been doing what they could over the last 20 years but this is the first time they have felt confident of finally making real progress.

“We really have to take our hats of to the Cubs and Scouts group. This is the second year they have fronted up to help caring for this area and without them the task would have been much more daunting.” Mr McCallum said. “They should all be thoroughly proud of their commitment and with the new fencing in place they now get to see the real difference they are making to the reserve.” Mr McCallum observed how heartening it was to see more and more people coming to enjoy the reserve for nature walks, bird watching, bicycle rides, or just to find a quiet place to chill out in a timeless landscape. Deep in the reserve are sections of Red Gum wetland or Sheoak woodland that are basically unchanged after thousands of years. “The future is starting to look a lot brighter for this valuable piece of native bushland on the doorstep of Bannockburn.” The Friends group also has days where others can come and assist. To volunteer or to find out when the next Clean Up day is to be held contact Mr McCallum on 0438 904 961.