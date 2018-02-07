Sebastopol Mens Shed Site on Vickers Street

WORK has begun on the Sebastopol Men’s Shed and representatives from Ballarat Community Health and Sebastopol Men’s Shed members unveiled the signage for the new facility last week.

The old Squash courts owned by City of Ballarat has been demolished to make way for a new building to house the Sebastopol Men’s Shed.

The new centre has been jointly funded by the Victorian State Government, through the Stronger Regional Communities Program announced by Catherine King MP, City of Ballarat and Ballarat Community Health.

Ballarat Community Health is the auspice organisation providing organisational support and funding.

“It’s wonderful to see the Men’s Shed build underway. The old building has now been demolished and the slate is clear for an exciting new chapter for Sebastopol Men’s Shed,” said Robyn Reeves, CEO Ballarat Community Health. “This facility will not only provide a brand new home for the Men’s Shed but it also adds to the vibrancy of the area”.

The Men’s Shed is a place where men can get together, join in activities and talk about what’s on their mind. It is a fully equipped workshop where skilled and unskilled men can share time with each other, swap yarns and work together on community projects. Men’s Sheds is a charitable not-for-profit association.

Men’s sheds are now established as part of the health infrastructure that supports programs to improve men’s health and wellbeing in the community. Sebastopol has a larger percentage of residents over the age of 60 (23.5%») than the rest of Ballarat and more than one in three households are single people living alone.

The new building will include a separated woodwork and metalwork area, office space, training/ presentation space, kitchen and dining facilities plus toilets and car parking.

Sebastopol Men’s Shed president Les Shimmin said the group have been working from rented premises on Yarrowee Street but the men were looking forward to have their own shed.

“This one will be purposefully built and we can’t wait to get our stuff shifted in and set up how we like it,” he said.

Jim Rodgers Ballarat Community Health Project Manager added work would start on the new building in March with completion aimed to be by the end of the financial year.

“There will be gardens and landscaping around the shed to fit in with the look and feel of the community facilities nearby,” he said.

Funding for the new shed came from local, state and federal governments, BCH, fundraising and crowd funding.