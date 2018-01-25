Second heavy metal charity concert for beyondblue will be held at the...

BALLARAT’S second heavy metal charity concert for beyondblue will be held at the Eastern Station on the evenings of February 16 and 17.

Beyond Black features bands from Ballarat, Melbourne and surrounds who are donating their time to raise funds and awareness about mental health problems including depression and anxiety.

All funds raised will be donated to beyondblue.

Event organiser, Liam Frost-Camilleri (Frosty), says that like last year, the event is an opportunity to have an open discussion about mental health, particularly amongst men.

“We know that 1 in 8 men will have depression and 1 in 5 men will experience anxiety at some stage in their lives.

Metal music can provide listeners with an outlet for extreme emotions, so this event is a great opportunity to reduce the stigma around mental health and get a conversation happening,” he said.

Last year the event raised over $2000 for the cause, Frosty is hoping that a similar amount can be raised this year.

“The bands are really committed to the cause and have been amazing in their support of Beyond Black. They have been actively promoting the event which is encouraging,” Frosty said.

Brock Wing Jan is one musician who is keen to discuss mental health.

Brock plays in Upon World’s End and has experienced anxiety and depression.

“This event combines two of my passions, Heavy Metal and mental health. Heavy Metal has helped me through some tough times and an event like Beyond Black is a great way to say to people that it is ok and that you’re not alone,” he said.

“The mix of bands and their energy should make for a great couple of nights,” added Frosty.

“We would love to see people supporting the bands and supporting beyondblue”