Severe Weather Advice

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and likely flooding has been issued for Victoria from Friday through to Sunday.

In the event that you experience severe weather events, here are some important tips:

• For flood and storm emergency assistance call VICSES on 132 500

• Information about how to prepare your home and business for a flood can be found on the VICSES website www.ses.vic.gov.au/prepare/floodsafe

• Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. Information on how to prepare is available at www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready

• Monitor conditions regularly on the Vic Emergency website https://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/

• Never enter floodwater.

• During a flood, stay away from fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings.

• During a flood, stay away from drains, culverts and waterways as water can rise and flow quickly.

• Creating an Emergency Plan takes very little time and may help save your life or property during an emergency.

• Taking the time to think about emergencies and making a plan helps you to think clearly, have a greater sense of control, and make better decisions when an emergency occurs.

• You can find a number of flood guides and emergency plans explaining local flood risks at www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/your-local-flood-information

There has been considerable interest from the community in sandbags. At this stage VICSES is not issuing sandbags to the community. However, the situation will be monitored and should sandbags be required they will be made available. Information and updates on sandbagging sites will be communicated to the community as it becomes available.

• For those looking to obtain sandbags, these can be purchased from your local hardware store. Sandbag collection points will also be established in various areas that we will update you with as information becomes available.

• Find out more about how to use sandbags to protect your home here www.ses.vic.gov.au/documents/112015/136923/Sandbag%20Quick%20Reference%20Guide/bc6ec31e-240d-48b0-a7fd-025ba65b7d56