Shakespeare in the Great Outdoors

BALLARAT’S Ozact celebrates its 21st Anniversary statewide touring season this Summer, with its gripping new production of MACBETH Shakespeare’s most powerful play, set in the spectacular surrounds of Kirks Reservoir Park. MACBETH has long been one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. It has two of Shakespeare’s strongest and most intriguing characters, in Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, and tells of their journey from lofty dreams of power to the deepest pits of desolation and despair. Ballarat’s Ozact has gained a reputation for presenting some of Australia’s most enchanting outdoor Shakespeare in the course of over 40 productions and 500 performances in the past 20 years. The company’s distinctive style of outdoor theatre sees a talented and energetic cast making imaginative use of the unique features of each exquisite environment to take the audience on an amazing shared adventure. Kirks Reservoir Park is one of Victoria’s most beautiful gardens, with rolling landscape, shady forest setting, winding creek, fern clad gully and brightly coloured floral borders; an exhilarating setting for Ozact’s latest production.

Director Bruce Widdop says, “Our productions are popular with Shakespeare lovers as well as newcomers. The great Australian love of the outdoors, the casual atmosphere, the proximity to performers, the exciting acting, and the startling synergies between place and play leave an indelible impression on our audiences.”

“MACBETH has all the elements for which Shakespeare is revered powerful images, gripping characters, intriguing relationships and plenty of action – all brought to life with powerful performances and enhanced by beautiful costumes, this production promises an event to remember!”