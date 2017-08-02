Sharon Knight to retire from politics

Statement from Sharon Knight

I have decided not to seek endorsement as Labor’s candidate for Wendouree at the next Victorian election. I have been so honoured to represent the ALP as its candidate, and the communities of Ballarat West and Wendouree as their Member of Parliament. But nominating for Parliament means making a 4 year commitment and I cannot guarantee that I will fulfil that role to the best of my ability for what will have been 12 years. This job has given me the privilege of seeing the very best of people in our communities and I will always remember, in particular, those who struggle every day with challenges, and who still find the kindness and energy to help others. I am proud of what I have been able to achieve, as part of the Andrews Labor Government, for the communities I represent.

I believe Premier Daniel Andrews and his whole team have really delivered for Ballarat. They all have my genuine thanks for listening to our community and making Ballarat a better place for everyone. A couple of the projects that stand out for me are the rebuilding of the Mount Rowan campus of Ballarat Secondary College, construction of the new Tech School, and the new Eureka Stadium that was officially opened on the weekend. And Labor’s support for survivors of historic sexual abuse in Ballarat, and extra help for low income families so all kids can fully participate in school, are just a couple of the things we have done that make a difference to people in our community every single day. I will keep working for Wendouree every single day until the next election. The Andrews Labor Government has done great things for Victoria. And I’ll be working to get the next Labor candidate for Wendouree elected to Parliament as part of the re-elected Andrews Government.