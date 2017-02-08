Short Continues Pathway with Miners

SAM Short has agreed to continue his Basketball Ballarat pathway by committing to the GMHBA

Ballarat Miners for the 2017 South East Australian Basketball League season. Short began playing basketball with Exies Acmy Basketball Club before progressing through the Junior Elite Pathway offered by Basketball Ballarat before being picked up by Basketball Victoria Country and Australian Development Programs.

2016 saw Short travel around Australia and the world playing basketball. It all started last January in Ipswich where Short won Gold with his under 20’s Victorian team mates. Short than travelled to Germany for the under 19 Albert Schweitzer Tournament where he represented Australia.

Short than made his debut for the Miners and continued to travelto Canberra for Australian Development Camps finishing 2016 in Fiji at the u/19 FIBA World Cup Qualifier where his Australian team unfortunately lost to New Zealand in the final missing qualification. Upon re-signing Short said “I’m really excited and looking forward to returning and making a push for a Championship this year after the disappointing finish to 2016”. Short added “Ballarat is home and I always wanted to come back and play in front of my friends and family and continue to work with Eric.” GMHBA Ballarat Miners Head Coach Eric Hayes is pleased to have Short return “It is great to have Sam back after a promising 2016.Last year Sam really started to show what he can do after his State commitments. He settled into the team and earned the respect of his teammates then started to make a real impact on the team as he started earning more and more minutes as the season went on.” After a strong end to the 2016 SEABL season Short has spent his off season training with NBL club Melbourne United and said “It has been a real step up, professionally, physically and mentally training pretty much every single day”. Hayes added “We are looking forward to seeing how much he has developed over the last four months and watching him continue to develop as a high quality player for the Miners in 2017.” Short heads to Bendigo next week as apart of the Victorian under 20’s team competing at the Australian Junior National Championship where he will be looking to win back to back gold medals. Short will then return to GMHBA Miners training.