SINULOG COMMUNITY OF BALLARAT

THE Sinulog Sr Santo Nino de Cebu – Ballarat Australia with Fluvial procession was held on Lake Wendouree on the 29th of January 2017 for the first time in Australia. The Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival is an annual cultural and religious festival is held on the third Sunday of January.

Around 350 people attended the local festival with people coming from Melbourne, Ararat, Hoppers Crossing, Colac, Clayton, Werribee, Geelong and NSW.

There were five groups of dancers one from Melbourne, another group from Hoppers Crossing and 3 groups from Ballarat. Organisers said it was a huge success with ever one booking their seats on the paddle steamer for next year.

From the fluvial parade, to the mass at St James, a procession, then a fiesta and a feast, the event was organised by Shane and Imelda Ross

“Thank you to Fr Boy Galdo, Fr Anthony, the City of Ballarat, F.A.A.B.I, the staff and crew of the Begonia Princess, all the participants and all the people who helped out,” Mr Ross aid.

“Viva Pit Señor ! See you all next year.”