Sisters steal the spotlight at Central Wendouree tournament

THE Central Wendouree Bowling Club conducted a 6 A-side Tournament on Thursday January 11th.

This format was introduced last year and again proved very successful with a field of 96 bowlers.

One team consisted of 6 sisters from different clubs who combined to form a team for the very first time.

The set of six sisters (The Hill Girls) may not have won the main prize at one of Central Wendouree Bowling Club’s annual tournaments on Thursday, but they certainly had cause for celebration.

Maureen Goldsmith, Carol Collins, Judy Wilson, Sue Lafranchi, Barb Adam and Jenny Tranter all combined in a team at the popular six-a-side event.

Thursday’s competition drew close 96 bowlers from around the Ballarat District Bowls Division.

The youngest of the sisters, Jenny, said it was a great day for the family.

“This is the first time the six of us have played together in a team,” she said.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be able to do it.” Victory in the tournament went to the team skippered by Sebastopol’s Jenny Harman, with her side finishing the day with 91 points. Harman’s outfit beat a team led by City Oval’s Sandy Grano, which had 89 points.

Goldsmith, Collins, Wilson, Lafranchi, Adam and Tranter have two living brothers and all played in an event named after their father – the Johnny Hill Shield – at Clunes this month.