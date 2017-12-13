SKIPTON GOLF CLUB OPEN A “PAR 3 COURSE” AS PART OF THEIR 9 HOLE GRASS GREENS

ALWAYS a popular course for golfers, from near and far, Skipton Golf Club attracts golfers, locals and visitors alike, who come to enjoy a round of golf and to test and refine their skills on the well maintained course.

Coming in to the warmer months, an exciting new innovation has been introduced into the existing course layout by one of the Golf Members. The course has been modified with shorter fairways, and the scorecards tweaked a little to establish a “Par 3 Course”.

The Club hopes that the new “Par 3 Course” concept will provide a great opportunity for Beginners, Children, Social Golfers, Family Groups and Handicap Golfers wishing to improve their short game and to play the shorter and quicker game of golf.

The Skipton Golf Course is quite picturesque with beautiful tree lined fairways, grass greens and two large water obstacles making it a very pleasant walk.

There are flowering plants and abundant birdlife an added bonus.

The shorter course has been all measured out and a “Par 3 Handicap Sheet” has been made up to help make calculations for scoring the Stableford events easier for the golfers as well.

As well as a modified Score Card there is a Map of the course, as well as bright markers to show golfers the way. You will soon become familiar with the short course layout.

Skipton has a well equipped Clubhouse with a BBQ and Bar Facilities available on request, for Group Bookings if required.

If there is enough interest there may be a Twilight / Evening Competition during the summer months. We hope to allow farmers, cricketers and tennis players an opportunity to enjoy a competitive round with other golfers and to play a shorter round of golf, something which is currently unavailable.

Green Fees: $6.00 for 9 Holes: Children under 12 years if playing with an adult will be free. Green fees apply for older students.

Naturally the regular 18 Hole course is open to those who prefer the longer game.

New members welcome.

Contact Club Secretary or Club Captain on 5340 2054.

If phone unattended please leave a message.