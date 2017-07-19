SNAKE VALLEY ALPACA BREEDER WINS SUPREME AT ROYAL SHOW

TICKENHALL Alpacas owners Ann and Trevor Parry from Snake Valley had a very successful Royal Melbourne Alpaca Show last weekend winning with each of the four suri alpacas (the ones with the ‘’dreadlocks”) they took to the show held recently at the Melbourne Showgrounds. The show classes were split by colour and Tickenhall won Champion Brown Male, Grand Champion Brown Suri (beating the female) with Niclas, Champion Dark Fawn Female with Penarddun, Champion Dark Fawn Male with Maximilian with Max winning the Grand Champion Dark Fawn ribbon. That was a big Saturday! On Sunday Saoirse was awarded Champion White Female and Grand Champion White. In the competition for Supreme, Max won in a very close contest with Saoirse and received the Bill Plunkett Trophy and the RASV Rosette for Supreme Champion Suri Alpaca.

Ann and Trevor, who have been breeding alpacas for 15 years and concentrating on Suris for twelve years moved to Snake Valley three years ago to give their animals a more stringent grazing regime and, together with a targeted breeding programme and judicious purchases, are now reaping the rewards. Their animals will again be in competition next month in Bendigo at the Australian Alpaca Spectacular.