Snake Valley Dinner for Milly

Valley Dinner Dance Fundraiser for Milly Yeoman ON 1st November last year, Amelia Yeoman known as Milly to family and friends dived into a 1.2-metre-deep swimming pool during a swimming lesson organised by her primary school, the 12-year-old year 6 girl suffered fractures in her C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae, which in turn caused severe trauma to her spinal cord. She also had a broken neck. A fundraiser for young Milly Yeoman will be held at the Snake Valley hall on Saturday March 4th. Milly’s mother Rebecca has given up her job to be by Milly’s bedside, while father Peter is constantly travelling back and forth between Ballarat and Melbourne. “She is just a happy-golucky sort of kid… and she is improving slightly every day,” Mr. Yeoman said. “It’s over 100 days now and although Milly is getting stronger, she can still only move her arms and wrists, her fingers don’t work and nothing below her shoulders, but she is doing rehab every day and with her fingers not moving she will be assessed for surgery, called nerve transplant surgery which would happen in 3-4 months time if she needs it. “On a brighter note we should have Milly home in around 6 weeks time.” While the family has a room at Ronald McDonald House, Mr Yeoman said he had to return to Ballarat for work and for Milly’s brother Tom, 13, to go to school.. “It’s hard for Rebecca,” Mr Yeoman said. “She stayed there (at the hospital) and until recently had only come home twice.”

He said the incident had completely changed their whole world in a single day. “There is a lot of stuff that we have to learn, that none of us have a clue about,” he said.

“ Milly has to be winched up into a wheelchair, it’s 24-hour care. There are going to be a lot of changes, even to the house.” To help ease financial pressure on the family, Milly’s aunt Belinda Arnel has set up a GoFundMe page called Milly Yeoman’s Recovery Fund. The fund aims to raise enough money for the family as Milly recovers from the operation and begins her rehabilitation. Mr Yeoman said the money would mean the family could afford to stay together and concentrate on Milly.

The Snake Valley fundraiser is in the form of a dinner dance with everything donated.

The band, The Decades, featuring Garry West, will be playing all the hits of the 50s 60s and 70s. There will be special guest artists and a light supper served.

Cost on the night is $25. There will also be lots of raffles and stacks of prizes all donated by local businesses. Tickets are limited. Contact Carol on 53449344 or 0417854833. Tickets need to be paid by February 25th.

The event will start at 7.30pm.