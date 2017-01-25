Starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy Director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror thriller is one of his better recent films.

Again set in Philadelphia, it starts off at a seemingly innocuous teenager’s birthday party. With the party wrapping up, one of the girls, Casey, still doesn’t have a ride home, so she ends up catching a ride with the birthday girl Claire and her friend Marcia. Before they can leave the parking lot, their lives are upended when a deranged man named Kevin (James McAvoy) presumably kills Claire’s father and kidnaps all three girls. While it seems like other people are interacting with Kevin on the other side of their locked door, the girls eventually discover that they are all the vastly different personalities that reside within Kevin, 23 of them, to be exact.

When Kevin is not looking after his captives, one of the more affable personalities goes to have sessions with his psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, who is trying to prove to the scientific community that people with this mental illness, may hold the key to unlocking other breakthroughs, since some of the personalities have abilities that go beyond the capabilities of the host’s physical body Naturally, Dr. Fletcher is unaware that some of these personalities have gone rogue and kidnapped these girls, as they prepare for the 24th and final personality to arrive, “The Beast. James McAvoy’s performance is excellent inhabiting various characters all under the same cinematic roof.

These characters can range from a wide-eyed child with a lisp to a female task master not to mention The Beast himself. Anya Taylor-Joy also proves that she is one of the most talented newcomers out there, with a bold performance as Claire, who uses her wits to try and get out of this creepy facility alive. Without spoiling the plot, make sure you stay for the fabulous post-credits scene.

Split certainly isn’t the first film to tackle dissociative identity disorder, but it may be one of the most ambitious performances to date.

Rated MA 15plus 8 out of 10