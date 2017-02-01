SPRINTCARS AND CHIVERS MEMORIAL FEATURE

ALL roads lead to the top of the Mountain this Saturday night if you are a motorsport fan keen on some Winged action to see the Victorian Sprintcar troupe do battle on Mount Buninyong, also on the programme is the Chivers Memorial for Standard Saloons that has attracted thirty plus entrants from around Victoria as they set about winning one of the biggest events on their annual calendar. Sprintcar entrants include Ballarat local Rod Matthews, & residents and former residents of Ballarat such as James Gardiner & Sam Wren. The will have their hands full with in form competitors including Mount Gambier’s Glen Sutherland, Tim Van Ginneken who won the West Australian title earlier this season, Brett Milburn, Corey McCullagh, Brayden Parr & former Australian champion David Murcott. Powered by 410ci mostly Chev engines, these monsters will tear around the freshly revamped banking on the popular mountain top venue. At times you can expect to see the cars three and four wide in the turns with cars running up along the concrete wall making outside passing manoeuvres on those low in the gutter. Expect big crashes, fast laps and great passes all night from the things with wings. The Chivers Memorial is always a big event for local Ballarat based family members. With Dave Chivers competing and now the youngster Lachie Chivers in the field it has extra special meaning.

Competitors from Portland, Swan Hill, as far as Bairnsdale in Gippsland and Corowa on the Murray River are competing with Victorian champion Micheal Ardley leading a list that includes Bradley Hill, Geelong based multiple times Victorian champion Scott Whittle, Shane Stewart, Paul Domburg, Craig Templeton, Mark Miles, Cathal Mccaughey, Luke Dart, current Victorian state points leader Jacob Vuillermin & Aaron Marshall as possible winners. Rounding out the night is the support of the local Open Sedan drivers with many of them getting a run in before they compete in the Victorian Unlimited Sedan title at Redline’s next race meeting.