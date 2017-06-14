St Patrick’s College students selected in VSRU

ST Patrick’s College is delighted to report that a record nine current students have been selected in the Victoria State Rugby Union (VSRU) representative teams which will travel to play games against Tasmania in August. The VSRU sends three teams to Tasmania for a one weekend tour each year. Currently these are at the U14, U16 and U17 age groups. Players were selected from member schools: Haileybury, St Francis Xavier College, Brighton Grammar, Melbourne High, Melbourne Grammar, St Kevin’s College, Scotch College, Carey Grammar, Xavier College, Trinity Grammar, Marcellin College, Ivanhoe Grammar, Geelong Grammar, St Patrick’s College and VRU. The boys selected from St Pat’s are: Under 17 Regan Champley, Jesse Jury, Chris Tuitea. Under 16 Mitch Hammond, Tarquin Schreenan, Pou Siola’a, Sean Antrobus. Under 14 Quinn Bogers, Escher Eastcott

