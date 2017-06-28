Suicide awareness acknowledged at Buninyong game

THE inaugural Shanahan Cup was won by Buninyong on Saturday.

It is hoped that the match against Clues will become an annual game, aimed to ignite talk about post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.

The Shanahan Cup is named after Nathan Shanahan who took his own life six months ago. Nathan was a fireman and former soldier who had post-traumatic stress disorder and devoted much of his time raising awareness and funding, particularly for Solider On, which supports men and women physically or psychologically affected by their service. Proceeds from Saturday’s events will be donated to Soldier on.

Fundraisers included a sausage sizzle, raffles and an auction of jumpers after the game.

Nathan’s father, John, praised both teams for their efforts in organising the day and the many donors who helped to make the event a success.

If you or anyone you know needs support call: Lifeline: 13 11 14 for 24 hours/seven days a week crisis support or lifeline.org.au Mens line: 1300 789 978 or mensline.org.au Solider On: 1300 620 380