TESSA’S MOTHER’S DAY CONCERT

LOCAL Ballarat performer, Tessa Marshall, has an upcoming Mother’s Day concert on Sunday 14th May. The talented singer will be performing a mix of popular songs including: Feeling Good, Unchain My Heart, Whispering Grass, Livin’ In The 70’s, Hallelujah and many more.Tessa, 25, has been performing and singing for at least 10 years and has sung solo, accompanied (guitarist), with a band and as backing vocalist in some stage shows.She has also performed in numerous productions with BLOC, the National Theatre, Creswick Theatre Company and the Lyric Theatre.

Tessa has also achieved very high standards in dance especially in Latin and Ballroom – she did participate in the Ballarat Dancesport some years ago and did quite well, winning some events. She also tap dances and did same in the chorus line for the BLOC production of Anything Goes.

The Mother’s Day concert follows on from her successful ‘A Tribute To Female Singers Over The Past 90 Years’, which Tessa performed in January.The Mothers Day concert will be held in the Graeme Shearer Hall at thehistoric Ballarat Trades Hall on Sunday 14th May 20173pm – 4.30pm.Entry: $15 Adult; $12 Govt. Pension & HCC Holders & Students.Bookings & further info to Tessa & Ron: 5338 7696 or 0404 341 051 or Ann at BTH 0449 980 968. Limited seating, book early, bar open.