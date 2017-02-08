Princes Theatre, Spring Street, Melbourne. Book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone

Costumes Ann Roth

Scenic design Scott Pask

Choreography by Casey Nicholaw

Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker. The Book of Mormon has commenced its-much-anticipated Australian season. The Princess Theatre on opening night was packed to the gunnels. It has been a long wait for the production to come down-under. From the moment the orchestra struck-up the first notes of the overture, under the safe and experienced musical direction of Kellie Dickerson, the audience was cheering and willing it to be even better than they imagined, or hoped. They were not disappointed. The audience laughed and cheered, at times stopping the action, leaving the actors frozen in their performance, waiting to continue. It was a symbiotic meeting, unique to live theatre – with the one being completely, totally, and absolutely, inter-dependent on the other. It is the moment when theatrical magic is created and sparks of creative energy light-up the auditorium. The Princess was aglow with the melding of audience and cast. This incarnation of The Book Of Mormon is Broadway at its best. The Americans stage musicals with the same élan and commitment as that of the Royal Shakespeare Company presenting the Bard. Too rarely does one see a production of such flawless precision.

The talented cast is headed by Ryan Bondy and A.J. Holmes,playing to perfection, Elders Price and Cunningham – two Mormon Elders sent to Uganda on a two-year proselytising mission. The encounter is hilarious. Ryan Bondy, a Canadian import for the role of Elder Price, with his impeccable hair and gleaming, white teeth, embodies the spirit of sweetness and light, but all the while, cloaking a vain soul and a flourishing pride – both waiting to come crashing down around his feet. His side kick, AJ Holmes, is perfection as Elder Cunningham. Gifted with exceptional comic timing, and a blood-hound nose for seeking out a laugh, but resisting the temptation to cod,he is the flawless foil for the well-meaning, but self-absorbed Elder Price. Together the pair create a fabulous comic duo that would make Abbot and Costello envious of their work. To single out any other cast member would be inappropriate and unfair. The ensemble is perfectly balanced, and led-by Zahra Newman, Bert La Bonté, Rowan Witt, Andrew Broadbent, Augustin Aziz Tchantcho, and supported by a team of talented singers, dancers and actors, who double in various roles with great success, including Ballarat lad, Todd Jacobsson, whom I first saw in a local production of Hairspray. I predicted, on 3BA radio, that he was headed for bigger things. He is a talent to be watched. Casey Nicholaw’s choreography is a joy to behold. The combination of his creative talent, and the proficiency of Australian dancers, makes for a fantastic combination. They dance like there is no tomorrow and the routines are a treat to behold. Their feet move at lightning speed.

The sets, lighting and costumes are so ingenious, they are almost a show in their right.

Written by the creators of South Park, The Book Of Mormon is, in the strictest terms of the definition, a proper satire. It pokes fun at, and shakes-up, the sacred cows, but always with a relevant point. It is one show you cannot afford to miss!

Roland can be heard each MONDAY morning on 3BA at 10.30.

Contact: rolandroc@bigpond.com